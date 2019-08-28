125 years

Wednesday, August 28, 1894

The St. Lawrence Catholic church at Rhine will be dedicated on Sunday. Mass will be held at Botkins in the morning and at 9:30 the procession will form and march to Rhine where the services will take place. Bishop Elder is scheduled to arrive in Botkins Saturday on the 5:30 evening train.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 28, 1919

The largest crowd of the week was in attendance at the Chautauqua tent last evening to see the presentation of George M. Cohan’s comedy, “Seven Keys to Baldpate.” Preceding the play, H.E. Bennett, president of the Chautauqua association, announced that to assure a Chautauqua next year it would be necessary to pledge 800 season tickets at $2.50 each.

———

Cincinnati and Chicago continued to lead the National and American baseball leagues, with margins of better than five games.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 28, 1944

Sixty-four golfers are entered in the annual Thoma Trophy competition at the Sidney Country Club, Lawrence Young, tournament manager, said today. First flight in the handicap meet will start this weekend, with the finals set for Sept. 17.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 28, 1969

JACKSON CENTER – Ralph Keller was named chairman of the park and pool committee at a meeting Monday night. He replaces Russell Helmlinger. Other officers are Bernard Hereld, vice chairman, Mrs. Marvin Rostorfer, secretary, Mrs. Robert Van Horn, treasurer, and Mrs. Fred McGowan, publicity chairman.

———

The second annual Vespa parade at noon Saturday will highlight “Kick-Off Day” in Sidney as the week-long salute to the young people of the city moves to a climax. Grand marshal for the parade, with Cork Davis as chairman, will be John “Zack” Crusey veteran sports editor of “The Sidney Daily News.” Vespa officials, in announcing the selection of Crusey as grand marshal, said it was “in tribute to his many years of association with sports activities at Sidney High School.”

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 28, 1994

Nicholas Grieve, assistant principal of Lehman High School, has been selected as the new principal of Hardin Elementary School. The Hardin-Houston Board of Education this week issued a letter of intent to hire Grieve after interviewing three candidates.

———

Photo: Looking at the goal for the upcoming campaign for the Shelby County United Way are Ralph Keister, campaign chairman, and Charlotte Rehmert, executive director. The goal is $825,000 to be used to fund services to 20 social service agencies and special projects.

———

New teachers at Fort Loramie Schools this year are Krista Meyer, home economics; Stephen Lantis, music; and second grade teacher Carla Siegel.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

