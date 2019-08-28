Whittier gets a new sidewalk

Working on a new sidewalk at Whittier Elementary are, left to right, Tom Taylor, of Sidney, Ben Trotter, of Troy, and Aaron Root, of Kenton. The new sidewalk extends from Broadway Avenue to the back door of Whittier Elementary where kids will enter for the Latchkey program this year. The Latchkey program gives kids a safe place to be before and after school. Without the sidewalk, Latchkey enrollees would have been contending with snow and wet grass to get to the door. John R. Lloyd Concrete Construction donated all the concrete and manpower for the project. Cutstone Inc. donated the gravel used.

Working on a new sidewalk at Whittier Elementary are, left to right, Tom Taylor, of Sidney, Ben Trotter, of Troy, and Aaron Root, of Kenton. The new sidewalk extends from Broadway Avenue to the back door of Whittier Elementary where kids will enter for the Latchkey program this year. The Latchkey program gives kids a safe place to be before and after school. Without the sidewalk, Latchkey enrollees would have been contending with snow and wet grass to get to the door. John R. Lloyd Concrete Construction donated all the concrete and manpower for the project. Cutstone Inc. donated the gravel used. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN082919NewSidewalk.jpg Working on a new sidewalk at Whittier Elementary are, left to right, Tom Taylor, of Sidney, Ben Trotter, of Troy, and Aaron Root, of Kenton. The new sidewalk extends from Broadway Avenue to the back door of Whittier Elementary where kids will enter for the Latchkey program this year. The Latchkey program gives kids a safe place to be before and after school. Without the sidewalk, Latchkey enrollees would have been contending with snow and wet grass to get to the door. John R. Lloyd Concrete Construction donated all the concrete and manpower for the project. Cutstone Inc. donated the gravel used. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News