Let Yourself Go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “On Golden Pond,” through Sept. 8. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Apollo 13” in Concert—Film with Live Orchestra on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $27 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center is accepting applications for the juried arts & crafts show, to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Application can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. Interested participants may fill out the form and return it along with photos and payment in cash or check only. The juried selection process will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and all craftsmen will be notified by Friday, Sept. 13, whether they are accepted into the show. Anyone not accepted into the show will be refunded their payment after Sept. 13.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• The annual Russia Homecoming Festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 30 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 1. Festivities include a Queen of Hearts drawing, a co-ed volleyball tournament, a corn-hole tournament, a 5k, and more, as well as food, rides, and entertainment. For more information, visit http://russiahomecoming.com.

• Brukner Nature Center will accept art submissions including watercolors, photography, doodle art, block prints, stamps, and mixed media of butterflies. All works of art must fit into an 8 inch by 10 inch glass-fronted frame, provided by BNC. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $ voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium. All art will be for sale for $20. All proceeds support the BNC’s Monarch Celebration and butterfly education. Exhibit will run from September 7 to 22.

• Meetings concerning the Fort Rowdy Gathering will be held every Thursday in August at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The August 29 meeting will be held at Covington Community Park. Meetings are open to the public.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• Wilson Health Grief Support Group will be holding sessions every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 10 and running through Oct. 29. Meetings will be held in Conference Room 1 at Wilson Hospital. Sessions are free, but space is limited and the deadline for registration is Aug. 30. For more information or to register, call 937-498-9335.

• The Piqua YWCA will be holding yoga classes for five weeks starting Monday, Aug. 19. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday. Class fees are $38 for the 5 week session or $12 per class. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is also required. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 North Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• An ACT Prep Workshop is available at the Robinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Sessions cover English, reading, math, and science and include information on time management and content-specific material. Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will be closed for renovation from Aug. 6 to 31. Patrons can visit other locations or visit www.auglaizelibraries.com. Library cards will work at Wapakoneta, New Bremen, Minster, Waynesfield and Cridersville locations. Library card numbers and PINs can be used to try the digital collection.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in September. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in September, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in September. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a “Lego Robotics Club: EV3 Class” every Thursday at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 12 and will run for three weeks. Library IT Manager Fred Miller will teach the program. Space is limited and registration is required.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a concert featuring the Lone Raven Trio at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 7 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

• The Piqua Public Library will be hosting “Pop Art Paint Night with Rebecca” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit is 12 people and event is open to adults only. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a concert featuring GeezeCats at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 7 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be showing “The Lion King” at 3:30 and 8 p.m. in Orchestra Hall. Tickets are $7 per adult and $3 per youth under age 12.

• “Touch a Truck” with the Danbury Township Volunteer Fire Department will be held at Lakeside Chautauqua’s main Pavillion from 7 to 9 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to meet the Danbury Township Volunteer Fire Department crew and explore the firetrucks. The crew will also be selling tickets to their annual spaghetti dinner, held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 in Wesley Lodge.

• Rockapella will perform a show in the Hoover Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua at 7:30 p.m.

• There will be a fireworks display on the lakefront at Lakeside Chautauqua at 9:30 p.m. In the event of bad weather, fireworks will be moved to Sunday, Sept. 1.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

• The second annual “Good Neighbor Day” will be held at the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-in. Gates open at 6 p.m. and there will be bounce houses, face painting, competitions, giveaways, and door prizes. Free hot dogs, popcorn, and water will be provided. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” will play starting at 8:45 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• Lakeside Heritage Society Recycle Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua. Items for sale include housewares, linens, furniture, and lawn equipment.

• Bishop Gregory Palmer,resident bishop of the West Ohio Conference of The United Methodist Church, will lead worship at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will hold a Labor Day Weekend Cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Hotel Lakeside Lawn. Menu includes choice of hamburger or hot dog, potato salad, chips, cookies, water and pop.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will hold a “Concert in the Park” featuring JK All Day on the Pavilion West Dock from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and The Shootouts on the Steel Memorial Bandstand from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

• Roving Magic with Ed Ellis will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Hotel Lakeside Lawn at Lakeside Chautauqua.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be showing “The Lion King” at 3:30 and 8 p.m. in Orchestra Hall. Tickets are $7 per adult and $3 per youth under age 12.

• There will be a “Summer Celebration” held at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Steel Memorial Bandstand.

MONDAY, SEPT. 2

• The Kiwanis Club of Sidney will hold its annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until sold out at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 pre-sale or $9 the day of the event. Meal includes a half chicken, potato chips, apple sauce, and a roll and butter. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from any club member, Bunny’s pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s, Best One Tire, Sidney Tire, Mutual Federal, and the Sidney Daily News.

• Lakeside Heritage Society Recycle Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the South Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua. Items for sale include housewares, linens, furniture, and lawn equipment.

• Danbury Township Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wesley Lodge at Lakeside Chautauqua. The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, age 12 and under. Tickets for the dinner can be purchased from the firefighters at Lakeside’s ‘Touch a Truck’ event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will be holding a “Silent Afternoon” at 3:30 p.m. for high school students taking American Sign Language. Games and snacks will be provided, all conversations will be in ASL, and all levels are welcome.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host “Knit & Crochet Circle” at 5:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold an all day craft for kids and teenagers of all ages. Registration is appreciated.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a perler bead craft for children in 3rd grade and above starting at 3 p.m.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host Lego Club at 3 p.m. Kids kindergarten and older are welcome.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold “Coffee and Crafts” at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for adults. Registration is required.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

• The YWCA Witty Knitters will hold a knitting session beginning 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit and crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Participants are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles, and crochet hooks. For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 937-773-6626.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will hold a story time at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host their monthly book club for adults at 6 p.m. September’s book is “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingles Wilder. Hardcover copies are available at the library or online with Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.

• The White Memorial Library will host a “Ladies Hour” at 6 p.m. Craft will be provided.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a salad, garlic bread and dessert. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years of age. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 8 years of age. There will be door prizes, a raffle, and entertainment. Carry-out is also available.

• The Friday Adult Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Auglaize County Public District Library. September’s book is “A Long Way Gone” by Ishmael Beah.