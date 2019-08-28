Sale to benefit St. Jude Hospital

SIDNEY — A Cure for Cancer group will hold a fundraiser yard sale Labor Day weekend, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2 at 211 E. North St., Sidney.

Hours for the sale begin at noon each day and last all day long.

There will be a 50/50 drawing.

Lunch will be available both days. The menu includes sloppy Joes, chips an pop for $3 and popcorn will also be available.

To donate items or purchase 50/50 tickets, Contact Carol Hughes, 937-710-7210.

The winner of the recent logo contest was Amanda Brandewie, of Anna.

Proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Hospital for children.