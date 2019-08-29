125 years

Thursday, August 29, 1894

The board of education met in the office of Davies and Hoskins last night with all members present. It was decided to quit using natural gas for fuel in all the school buildings, except the colored school building, as the board is satisfied that coal would be a cheaper fuel. The bid of Griffis Bros. for 250 tons of coal was accepted. No special teacher in music will be employed this year.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 29, 1919

The secretary of state today authorized the incorporation of the Fort Loramie Railway Co. with a capitalization of $35,000. Incorporators included William J. Sherman.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 29, 1944

T/Sgt. Jay V. Emrich, husband of Dorothy Emrich, Franklin Avenue, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at his station with the Eighth Air Force in England. He has been in the service since September 1942. He also holds the air medal with two oak leaf clusters.

———

Announcement was made today by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Blake of their purchase of the Harvey O. Roth grocery at 632 St. Marys Avenue, and the Roth home adjacent to the grocery. The Roths have operated the store at that location for the past 12 years.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 29, 1969

Labor Day in Sidney will witness the Sidney Kiwanis Club’s 16th annual Chicken barbecue, an all-day event which each year attracts more than 2000 persons to the Shelby County fairgrounds. Herbert Schlater, chairman of this year’s barbecue, pointed out that just watching the huge barbecue operation is worth the price of admission.

———

Thomas L. Niemeyer, a graduate of Sidney High School and named “outstanding electrical engineering student for 1969” by Eta Kappa Nu society, received the highest grades among seniors to be graduated at the Ohio State University summer commencement. Niemeyer achieved a 3.98 grade average in his 11-quarter professional engineering program.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 29, 1994

New teachers in the Jackson Center Schools this year are Steve Hoover, learning disabilities; Mark Huber physical education/health; and Karen Beheim, art. New teachers in the Russia Schools this year are: Jan Borchers, learning disabilities and Linda Madaffer, home economics.

———

Photo: Holy Angels School teacher Jerriann Doll gathers up some balls as the new school year gets under way this week. Doll is the new physical education teacher at the school.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

