Bridge, railroad work underway

SIDNEY — Work is underway on the Schlater Road bridge over Loramie Creek.

According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, the bridge repair is to the steel piling supports. Schlater Road will be closed to traffic between Friemering Road and state Route 66. It is anticipated the bridge will reopen to traffic by early November.

CSX Railroad is also doing rail repair on numerous crossings in Shelby County. Two CSX rail teams are working from Cridersville to Anna.

Work includes:

• Sept. 2, Lock Two Road between County Road 25A and Wenger Road

• Sept. 3, Amsterdam Road between County Road 25A and Wenger Road and Walnut Street in Anna

• Sept. 5, Swanders between County Road 25A and Scott Road.

The schedule is tentative and could change.