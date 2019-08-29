Hartstein/Favorite International Vocational Fund entertaining grant requests

TROY — The Hartstein/Favorite International Vocational Fund, a fund of The Troy Foundation, provides grants for projects that promote vocational and social economic transfer of knowledge worldwide. Applications for projects that target multi-national development receive preference, but projects involving national participation may also be considered. Grants are awarded to mutually benefit and educate students of the Miami Valley and other countries. Projects must benefit juniors, seniors or graduates of high schools or vocational programs in Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties.

Previously funded grants include international student exchange for vocational or technical education, student internships for vocational or technical education, student apprenticeships in developing countries, international and national vocational/technical study trips and national and international youth club competitions for vocational/technical students.

The deadlines to apply are as follows: February 15, May 15, Aug. 15 and Nov. 15.

To download a grant application or for more information, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org/hartstein-international-vocational-fund or call Kim Meier, donor relations officer at 937-339-8935.