Edison opens Troy location

TROY — Edison State Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its newest campus in Troy.

Located at 859 W. Market St., the new campus was established to meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry, and according to Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, is positioned to be the center of healthcare education and training for the Upper Miami Valley.

“Expanding the pipeline of highly skilled healthcare workers is critical to the success of the regional economy and essential to the quality of life for families in Upper Miami Valley and the greater Dayton areas,” Larson said.

Prior to the ribbon cutting Wednesday, Larson addressed attendees, welcoming them and noting that input from the public is welcomed and necessary to the growth of the school.

“It is our goal to respond to those needs; we are here to listen,” she said. “We have a great start here with our healthcare corps, but there is room to grown and add other programs. As you have ideas about what those should be, we would like to hear them.”

Career pathways featured at the Troy campus range from a short-term technical certificate in phlebotomy, a one-year certificate in medical assisting, to an associate’s degree in physical therapy assisting. At the request of the city of Troy, Edison State will also provide EMT/paramedic course programming to Troy firefighters at this site.

Through a partnership with Franklin University, students can also achieve a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and other advanced transfer degrees on site in Troy and through distance learning options.

“We’re honored to be partners with Edison State, we’ll continue the partnership we’ve had for over two decades and we look forward to keep flourishing and growing into the future,” said Dr. Wendell Seaborn, MBA lead faculty and professor of management at Franklin University.

Edison State and Franklin University will share a full-time site coordinator who will guide students to make the best use of the options available from both institutions of higher education.

Several key partners supported the establishment of this new learning facility in Miami County. The Troy Development Council and Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health both have contributed to equipping classrooms and labs at this campus.

“Upper Valley and Premier Health have long had a history of partnership with Edison State Community College,” said Tom Parker, president of Upper Valley Medical Center/chief experience officer for Premier Health. “The singular reason: Edison State is the pipeline for qualified, capable, confident healthcare workers. We’re thrilled with your growth and look forward to your continued success.”

Bruns General Contracting not only partnered with Edison State faculty to create the new learning spaces, but also contributed labor and materials to the overall rebranding of the center for Edison State.

The facility provides two new physical therapy assisting labs to provide optimal hands-on learning experiences for students, as well as mock hospital and home health care spaces to allow students from all programs at Troy to practice their skills in a variety of settings. An advanced science lab is also included.

Directly adjacent to the Troy outpatient center for Dayton Children’s Hospital, the campus also facilitates access to pediatric experiences for students and faculty.

Wednesday’s ceremony also included brief addresses from several community figures, including Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, Senior Vice Chancellor for the Ohio Department of Higher Education Gary Cates, Edison State Board of Trustees Chair Tami Baird Ganley, Troy Development Council CEO/Chamber of Commerce President Joseph Graves, Miami County Commissioner Jack Evans, Ohio’s 80th House District Rep. Jena Powell, and Ohio’s 5th District Sen. Steve Huffman.

Proclamations in support of the new Troy campus were also presented by Joe Braden on behalf of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, and by Sandra Brasington on behalf of Gov. Mike DeWine.

For more information, Edison State at Troy may be reached by calling 552-9896.

Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, leads the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the college’s new Troy location Wednesday afternoon while surrounded by trustees, staff, and members of the community. Located at 859 W. Market St., Edison State at Troy was established to meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_edison.jpg Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, leads the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the college’s new Troy location Wednesday afternoon while surrounded by trustees, staff, and members of the community. Located at 859 W. Market St., Edison State at Troy was established to meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Today

Newest location at 859 W. Market St.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

