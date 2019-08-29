Fryburg Homecoming ready to serve soup

FRYBURG – Mock turtle soup is on the menu once again at the 129th Fryburg Homecoming.

This year’s event is set for Sunday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 11 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church. The event helps raise funds for the operational expenses of the church, located southeast of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County.

The festival includes raffles, games and activities. A feature of the raffles will be a special painting created by the church’s former pastor, the Rev. Lawrence Tebbe, who was the priest at the church for approximately 34 years. The turtle soup recipe came from Tebbe’s mother.

The raffle drawings will total $11,575. The grand prize drawing of $1,000 to be awarded at the end of the night. An hourly attendance raffle will be held as ticket holders must be present to win.

Other items were donated to Jill’s Special Raffle, which will be held at 10 p.m. A 50/50 drawing will be held along with a hog raffle.

There will also be mechanical rides, free train rides, a kiddie tractor pull, Chuck-a-Luck, bingo and a paddle wheel game. Matt Dietz will provide live entertainment.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the 10th Annual Mock Turtle Run/Walk will kick off the festival. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The route will begin at the church. This is the second year for the new course for the race.

Also, on Saturday, the fifth Annual Mock Turtle Bike Ride begins at the church with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. amdthe race starts at 7:30 a.m. The course will start at St. John Church in Fryburg to St. Lawrence in Rhine, Immaculate Conception in Botkins and St. Joseph in Wapakoneta or any combination of routes.

For information on either race, contact Davis at DDavis@alandavisinsurance.com.

Chris Headapohl, of Wapakoneta, stirs the mock turtle soup at the 2018 Fryburg Homecoming. This year’s homecoming is set for Sunday, Sept. 1. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN090518FryburgFest1.jpg Chris Headapohl, of Wapakoneta, stirs the mock turtle soup at the 2018 Fryburg Homecoming. This year’s homecoming is set for Sunday, Sept. 1. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News file photo

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

