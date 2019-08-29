Sidney high school class of 1984 to celebrate 35 reunion

SIDNEY—The Sidney High Class of 1984 will come together for its 35th reunion on Sept. 13 and 14.

There will be reserved bleacher seating for the football game on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 presale or $8 at the gate. The Sidney Yellow Jackets will play against Belmont. Additionally, there will be a meet and greet at KB’s Tap House in downtown Sidney at 9 p.m. or following the football game.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, there will be a morning golf scramble at 10:30 at The Moose. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a party at The Moose. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be available. Tickets may be purchased for $25 at the door or bought in advance from the post on Class of 1984 on Facebook.

Anyone wanting more information on the reunion may go to Sidney High Class of 1984 on Facebook.