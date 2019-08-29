BMV to close Sidney driver examination station

SIDNEY – The driver examination station in Sidney is one of 13 across the state that will permanently close on Sunday, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Along with Sidney, driver license examination offices will close in Ashland, Bryan, Cambridge, Carrolton, Chardon, Circleville, Gallipolis, Marysville, Mt. Vernon, Tiffin, Urbana and Wapakoneta.

The BMV operates 69 driver examination stations throughout Ohio’s 88 counties. According to the BMV, the Sept. 1 closures are a part of an effort to streamline processes, optimize resources, offset costs and improve customer service.

“The optimization plan involves closing 13 underutilized testing stations that are either part-time or staffed with just a single employee in locations where demand for knowledge and skills tests is very low,” a release from the BMV states.

The BMV will shift and expand the offering of knowledge tests from the closing stations to nearby deputy registrar agencies that provide more hours of service to customers. Skills tests will be shifted to larger existing examination stations.

“Incorporating staff into existing DXs will expand testing opportunities at 9 DX locations (initially) throughout the state to include a full day schedule on Monday, allowing us to provide better, expanded 6 day a week service while simultaneously reducing costs,” the release from the BMV states.

Expanded six day a week skills testing will be offered in Alum Creek, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hilliard, Huber Heights, Jackson, Toledo and Zanesville.

A sign on the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Sidney drivers exam office says it will close on Sept. 1. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN083019DriverExam.jpg A sign on the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Sidney drivers exam office says it will close on Sept. 1. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.