A pair of wood giraffes stick their heads up out of some corn in a field along the 11000 block of state Route 29. Despite a slow start due to flooding area corn has shot up to over 6 feet high in many places. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN083019GiraffeCorn.jpg A pair of wood giraffes stick their heads up out of some corn in a field along the 11000 block of state Route 29. Despite a slow start due to flooding area corn has shot up to over 6 feet high in many places. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News