125 years

Friday, August 30, 1894

John Berkshire was fined $5 when he was taken before Mayor Ailes this morning on the charge of keeping his restaurant open on Sunday. He entered a plea of guilty to the charge, although he claimed he sold no liquor.

———

Prof. Gleason, of Dayton, has kindly offered his services and his wonderful phonograph to the management of the Pythian circus, free of charge, and his generous proposition has been accepted.

100 years ago

Friday, August 30, 1919

The first picnic of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. employees and their families held at Evergreen Lake yesterday proved to be the biggest outing of its kind ever held in this city. About 8:30 more than 60 automobiles paraded around the square and then to the Big Four station where they waited for the special train on which 469 persons made the trip. It is estimated that more than 1,000 attended the affair.

———

Fort Loramie residents are completing plans for a big Homecoming celebration to honor returning servicemen. It will be held on Labor Day and will be an all-day affair, closing with a banquet for all soldiers and their parents at 5 p.m.

75 years ago

Friday, August 30, 1944

Unanimous protest was voiced last night by members of the Perry Township rural school district at the meeting called to take action on the proposed consolidation of Perry rural, East Salem and Jackson school districts.

50 years ago

Friday, August 30, 1969

Miss Judi Kingseed received notification Tuesday, August 26, that she has successfully passed the required examination of the Ohio state board of cosmetology and is now a licensed beautician. Miss Kingseed is presently employed at Allen’s Hair Fashions, Sidney.

———

Mrs. Philip Ruese was elected president of Charity League when members met Wednesday evening, August 27, at the home of Mrs. David Bunnell. Chosen to serve with Mrs. Ruese were Mrs. Paul Borders, first vice president; Mrs. Philip Valentine, second vice president; Mrs. Terry Richardson, secretary, and Mrs. James Stewart, treasurer.

25 years ago

Friday, August 30, 1994

New teachers this year in the Sidney City Schools are Georgeann Stienecker, eighth grade science; Lorie Larsen, speech and language therapy teacher; Kristina Camp, German teacher at the high school; and Anne Flinn, art education.

———

The Wilson Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees at their recent meeting learned a doctor would establish an obstetrics/gynecology practice here. John F. Mirabito, hospital president and chief executive officer, said Dr. Ashok G. Buddhadev will establish an obstetrics/gynecology practice in Sidney in October. His office will be located in the Yager Medical building.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-21.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

