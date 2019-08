Avery Jackson, 12, won the clock trophy at the Ohio State Fair for food and nutrition in Let’s Bake Quick Breads. She is the daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson and her 4-H club is Creative Clovers of Shelby County in Jackson Center.

Avery Jackson, 12, won the clock trophy at the Ohio State Fair for food and nutrition in Let’s Bake Quick Breads. She is the daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson and her 4-H club is Creative Clovers of Shelby County in Jackson Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_AveryJackson.jpg Avery Jackson, 12, won the clock trophy at the Ohio State Fair for food and nutrition in Let’s Bake Quick Breads. She is the daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson and her 4-H club is Creative Clovers of Shelby County in Jackson Center. Courtesy photo