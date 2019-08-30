Local pair indicted on sex charges in unrelated cases

SIDNEY – A Sidney man and Port Jefferson woman have been jailed on sex-related charges this week. In unrelated cases both were indicted on the charges during the Shelby County grand jury session on Thursday, Aug. 29.

They were among 24 people indicted and face arraignment at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. An article on the remaining 22 alleged defendants will be soon published online and in the print edition.

Joshua L. Scott, 37, 420 Jefferson St., was being held on a $100,000 cash only bond at the Shelby County Jail. He was arrested Thursday on two charges of rape, both first-degree felonies, and two charges of gross sexual imposition (GSI), both third-degree felonies.

Alyssa N. Clark, 29, 407 Broad St., Port Jefferson, remains incarcerated on a $75,000 bond, 10 percent cash or surety, on two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

She was arrested on Aug. 19 following an appearance in Sidney Municipal Court, when the case was bound over to the grand jury.

Her arrest immediately prompted additional court action when she was challenged for her child’s custody by the biological father. In this action, filed Aug. 26, online court records show Clark’s home address as 9208 Pasco-Montra Road.

Rape, sexual misconduct alleged

Authorities alleged Scott twice used force to have sexual conduct with a female juvenile during the time period of Jan. 1, 2004, through April 27, 2008. Online court records accuse Scott of using force or the threat of force to get the person to submit.

The two GSI charges stem from allegations that Scott engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 13. Both incidents are believed to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2017.

Clark is being accused of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies, due to her being more than 10 years older than the alleged victim. She supposedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old male earlier this year between June 15-30 and July 10-15.

Authorities also contend Clark sent cellphone-generated nude photos of herself to the male on July 31 prompting the single count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

On Aug. 26, Shea P. Wiford, 30, 407 Broad St., Port Jefferson, filed a child custody request for the couple’s juvenile child. He cited Clark’s current incarceration and alleged activity with the male juvenile as just cause in court documents.

On Aug. 27, Wiford was awarded temporary custody by Magistrate Steven Geise of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division. Pretrial and temporary custody hearings have been set for Sept. 11 scheduled to be held before Geise.

Local pair indicted on sex charges in unrelated cases For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

