Daultons are a grilling family

SIDNEY — If you get the hankering for a juicy grilled steak or some tender smoked ribs or even a meaty burger this Labor Day weekend, I suggest you try to get yourself invited to the Daulton’s Backyard Barbecue, where Mic Daulton will be grilling and Jan Daulton will be baking and the feasting will be going on.

“We really enjoy treating our family and friends to grilled foods and desserts,” Mic said.

And “treating” is the right word! Using their Primo ceramic grill, the couple can grill, smoke or bake just about anything you’d want to eat.

“I purchased the grill with money that my dad left when he passed,” Mic said, “so it always reminds me of him and my mother when I use it.”

Mic designed and built the table the grill sits in which has a hideaway utensil drawer and a drawer to catch ash that’s pulled out of the grill. The grill only uses real lump hardwood charcoal and the couple likes to use a variety of woods to get different flavors in their grilled and smoked foods. Favorites include hickory, apple and cherry.

Jan learned to bake on her own when she was about 12 because that way, she didn’t have to wait on her mom to bake. She learned an interesting lesson the first time she tried making her own pizza.

“When trying to stretch it out, it would spring back like the elastic in your pajamas. I went to the grocery store to buy some pre-made pizza dough and when I got back home, the kids were slinging my dough in the front year like a Frisbee!” said Jan.

Her pizza has improved a lot since then!

Mic learned to grill from reading the Weber Real Grilling book and Mic’s favorite things to grill are steak and chicken. He likes smoking baby back ribs, pork butt, and beef jerky. Jan’s favorites to bake include apple pie, cookies and cheesecake. Both agree that they like to experiment with different combinations of flavors and that that makes their culinary pursuits a bit of an adventure.

Mic and Jan have been married for 37 years and have two grown sons, Eric and Ryan and a daughter-in-law, Megan. The couple lives in Sidney, where they have lived for most of their married lives. Mic is a supervisor at Emerson Climate Technologies and Jan is a hairstylist at The Hair Company.

In addition to their cherished family time, the couple enjoys home improvement projects, gardening, being part of their church and of course, entertaining. And while the hearty meats Mic grills and the baked desserts created by Jan go well together and no one ever complains about the food, it’s the time spent with each other that really counts. “Having the knowledge that nothing is possible without Jesus Christ and we have been blessed to use our skills to gather family and friends and have produced good memories … it has been an expression of love” said Mic.

Memphis Style Champion Red Sauce

1 ¼ cups ketchup

1 cup water

¾ cup vinegar

¾ cup tomato paste

¾ cup brown sugar

2/3 cup corn syrup

½ cup pure maple syrup

4 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons molasses

4 teaspoons salt

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon applesauce

1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce

1 ½ teaspoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon dried mustard powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon celery seed

1/8 teaspoon cumin

Combine all the sauce ingredients in a medium saucepan and blend well. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer over medium –low heat for 10 – 15 minutes. Allow the sauce to cool, and then transfer to a tightly covered jar or plastic container. Store refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Grilled Chops with Apple-Cranberry Maple Glaze

6 bone-in pork chops or boneless pork loin cut into 1-inch medallions

Brine:

1 ½ cups apple cider

1 ½ cups water

3 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

½ tablespoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried minced garlic

8 dried allspice berries

½ bay leaf

In a large bowl, combine the brine ingredients and stir well. Place the chops in a resealable plastic bag and pour in the brine. Refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours, turning once.

Glaze:

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ cup cranberry sauce

½ cup applesauce

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/16 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Combine glaze ingredients in a medium saucepan and mix well. Heat the glaze over medium heat, just until warm. Remove from heat and reserve ½ cup of glaze for serving.

Build a charcoal and/or wood fire for direct grilling. Grill the chops directly over the hot coals for 8 minutes on each side or until the internal temperature is 150⁰. During the last 3 minutes of cooking, baste both sides of the chops with the glaze. Drizzle the reserved glaze over the chops or pass separately at the table.

Beef Jerky

4 pounds top round steak

4 tablespoons onion powder

1 1/3 teaspoons black pepper

1 1/3 teaspoons garlic powder

2 pinches of salt

1 teaspoon dry Italian style salad dressing mix

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 cup soy sauce

3 teaspoons Cholula Chipotle Hot sauce

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

Cut meat into strips no thicker than ¼ inch. In a large bowl mix together the onion powder, pepper, garlic powder, salt and salad dressing seasoning. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and hot sauce, Place meat into a container and combine with marinade. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours. Place aluminum foil on bottom of oven to catch drips. If drying in oven: Preheat oven to 160 degrees. Insert round toothpicks through the tops of the strips of meat and hang them from the oven rack. Bake in preheated oven for 4 hours.

Peanut Butter Texas Sheet Cake

¼ cup peanut butter

½ cup butter

1 cup water

Bring to a boil and remove from heat.

Add: 2 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Mix and pour into a large greased cookie sheet that has sides. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Frosting:

½ cup peanut butter

¾ cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 tablespoons milk

Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Add in 1 pound powdered sugar. Pour on warm cake.

Jan and Mic Daulton enjoying grilling their meals. They prepare all types of dishes including desserts. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DaultonCouple.jpg Jan and Mic Daulton enjoying grilling their meals. They prepare all types of dishes including desserts. Courtesy photo Mic Daulton looks at some of the steaks he’s getting ready to grill. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_Daulton1.jpg Mic Daulton looks at some of the steaks he’s getting ready to grill. Courtesy photo Desserts on the grill are Jan Daulton specialty. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_dishes.jpg Desserts on the grill are Jan Daulton specialty. Courtesy photo

By Darla Cabe For Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.