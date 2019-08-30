Tommy Henderson, of Sidney, checks on a pot of rib tips he was cooking at The Lunch Bus located at the intersection of Campbell Road and South Vandemark Road on Friday, Aug. 30. The Lunch Bus sells BBQ chicken, pulled pork and sausage for main dishes. The Lunch Bus also sells a wide array of sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans, greens, cole slaw and loaded baked potatoes. The available sides changes. The business is owned by Lashonda Hixon and her brother, Korey Henderson, both of Sidney. The Lunch Bus mantra is “The heavenly taste you don’t want to waste.” The Lunch Bus has been around for about five months. Food is for sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the food runs out which is usually around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m..

Tommy Henderson, of Sidney, checks on a pot of rib tips he was cooking at The Lunch Bus located at the intersection of Campbell Road and South Vandemark Road on Friday, Aug. 30. The Lunch Bus sells BBQ chicken, pulled pork and sausage for main dishes. The Lunch Bus also sells a wide array of sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans, greens, cole slaw and loaded baked potatoes. The available sides changes. The business is owned by Lashonda Hixon and her brother, Korey Henderson, both of Sidney. The Lunch Bus mantra is “The heavenly taste you don’t want to waste.” The Lunch Bus has been around for about five months. Food is for sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the food runs out which is usually around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN083119LunchBus.jpg Tommy Henderson, of Sidney, checks on a pot of rib tips he was cooking at The Lunch Bus located at the intersection of Campbell Road and South Vandemark Road on Friday, Aug. 30. The Lunch Bus sells BBQ chicken, pulled pork and sausage for main dishes. The Lunch Bus also sells a wide array of sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans, greens, cole slaw and loaded baked potatoes. The available sides changes. The business is owned by Lashonda Hixon and her brother, Korey Henderson, both of Sidney. The Lunch Bus mantra is “The heavenly taste you don’t want to waste.” The Lunch Bus has been around for about five months. Food is for sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the food runs out which is usually around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News