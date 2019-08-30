Go Red goes north for 2019 campaign

PIQUA — One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. That’s a third of mothers, sisters and friends.

It’s time to change this fact. It’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and ask others to do the same. Go Red Goes North is an American Heart Association event that brings the Go Red for Women movement to the communities north of Dayton. This event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center in Piqua.

A health and wellness expo from 10 to 11:30 a.m., will invite guests to participate in health screenings like blood pressure checks and BMI measuring. You can also get a relaxing chair massage or pick up information to help you eat healthier.

Speaking of eating healthy, a lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while guests listen to inspiring stories and enjoy the keynote speaker, Dr. Karen M.R. Townsend. The event emcee will be Nancy Wilson of K99.1 FM.

“By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, women everywhere are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women,” said Kim Doherty, Go Red for Women director for the Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association.

Priority areas for the AHA in the Miami Valley this year include improving the food environments for both children and adults by enacting food and vending standards in schools and government agencies; creating environments that encourage people to be more physically active every day; and providing people with tools and programs to help them improve blood pressure and reduce cardiovascular risks.

This is the 11th year for the Go Red Goes North event. The local cause sponsor for Go Red for Women is Premier Health. Local sponsors are Shook Construction, Edison State Community College, Midmark, Wilson Health and Wayne Healthcare. Media sponsors are Dayton Daily News, K99.1, WPTW, Miami Valley Sunday News, Miami Valley Today and the Sidney Daily News. Go Red for Women is sponsored nationally by CVS Health. Tickets and corporate tables are still available. For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Kaytie.Bidigare@heart.org or call 937-401-4861.