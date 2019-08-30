On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation on the Sidney Water Park and the city’s summer recreation programs.

There will also be a discussion on the city of Sidney’s five-year plan.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Finally, council will go into an executive session to consider the employment of public employee.