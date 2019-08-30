CareFlight transports man on lawnmower after he was hit by car

HOUSTON — A man on a riding lawnmower was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after he was hit by a car that went off the roadway and into a yard at a residence on Fort Recovery Road in Houston Thursday evening.

According to a crash report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Donald Ball, 65, of Upper Arlington, was seriously injured after the blue 2015 Chrysler 200 that Jessie L. Williams, 34, of Mendon, was driving struck him in the yard of 2050 Fort Recovery Road, Houston. The crash occurred Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:15 p.m.

The report said Williams was traveling westbound and approaching a 90 degree curve to the north when he failed to see the curve and went off the roadway. Ball was mowing at the 90 degree curve when Williams struck him.

Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

