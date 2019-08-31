125 years

Saturday, August 31, 1894

Three Shelby County boys won prizes at the 16-mile bicycle race at Xenia yesterday. There were 58 persons entered. W.S. Furman won the first prize, a $150 bicycle, his time being 47 minutes. C.O. Penrod was second, a gold watch, and F.L. Rouston, fifth place, a suit of clothes.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 31, 1919

Sometime last night, the door to the entrance of S.B. Purnell’s plumbing and photograph shop in the basement of the News building was broken into, with approximately $25 taken from the safe. Purnell said the safe had been left unlocked.

———

The fire department was called to the fairgrounds about 1 a.m. today on account of a tree being on fire. A number of boys had found a bumble bee nest in the tree yesterday afternoon and had built a fire to smoke the bees out. They left the tree burning.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 31, 1944

Major Ralph Monroe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Monroe, North Main Avenue, and a pilot of a Liberator bomber based in Italy, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross following flights over Hungary and attacks on the Polesti oil fields in Rumania.

———

Details of the 84th annual Shelby County fair program were announced today by Secretary Ben O. Harmon for the unofficial Sunday opening on Sept. 10 and the four official days of the fair, Sept. 12, 13, 14, and 15. Like every other fair since war was declared, this year’s exposition has been dedicated to agriculture’s contribution to our national defense.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 31, 1969

A community landmark of approximately 40 years departs the scene this weekend with the announcement of the closing of the Daisy Restaurant on North Main Avenue. Coincident with the announcement by Mrs. Juanita Harris of the restaurant closing was that of Jack Cruze, operator of the Sidney News Stand, that his operation will be moved to that location over the weekend.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 31, 1994

Shelby Oaks held its club championship final round on Sunday, and Dave Russell emerged as the winner of the first flight. Russell defeated Bob Bajek 3-and-2 in the semifinals, then met Matt Clayton in the finals and won 5-and-4. Clayton advanced with a 3-and-2 win over Shelby County Open champion Paul Borders. In the ladies division, Marla Flinn won 6-and-5 over Marty Dale for the championship. Dale advanced with a 7-and-5 win over Anne Con in the semifinals and Flinn defeated Sandy Weaver 3-and-2.

———

Longtime local educator R. Jay Stauffer has been appointed to the position of assistant principal at Lehman High School. Stauffer has been employed part-time as a biological sciences teacher at Lehman since 1991. He retired as superintendent of New Bremen Local Schools in 1990, a position he held for 21 years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

