Free seminar features scam protection advice

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau, in partnership with Five Rivers Health Center, will host a free community event to help individuals make the most of their assets and protect themselves from scammers.

The Schemes, Scams, & Crimes: Protect Yourself event will be Sept. 24 at Five Rivers Health Center, 2261 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton.

An expo during which individuals can talk to experts and receive free information will be from 3-5 p.m. Scam bingo will be from 3-:30 p.m. A panel discussion on schemes and scams will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. A door prize raffle will be held at 4:45 p.m.

Representatives from a variety of agencies will be on hand, such as the Attorney General’s Office, Better Business Bureau, Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, US Postal Inspection and Pro Seniors, Ohio SMP.

Light refreshments will be provided, and all attendees will be entered in a drawing for a door prize.

Individuals can reserve a seat by visiting https://conta.cc/2MT6kKP or calling 937-610-2270.