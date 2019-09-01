Two vehicle crash

Despite serious damage to the vehicles no one was seriously injured when a car and pickup truck collided at the intersection of state routes 29 and 119 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug 31. Anna rescue and the Van Buren Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Despite serious damage to the vehicles no one was seriously injured when a car and pickup truck collided at the intersection of state routes 29 and 119 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug 31. Anna rescue and the Van Buren Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN090319Crash.jpg Despite serious damage to the vehicles no one was seriously injured when a car and pickup truck collided at the intersection of state routes 29 and 119 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug 31. Anna rescue and the Van Buren Fire Department responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News