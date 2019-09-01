Eli Opperman, 1, son of Scott and Melissa Opperman, looks at a bounce house while his grandpa Mike Opperman, both of Anna, watches at the Anna Park Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kids also mini-golfed, ate food and shot basketballs.

Mike, left to right, and Laura Hunsaker, sell their homemade caramels to Alicia Ziller, of Anna, at the Anna Park Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Michael Stuhlemmer, 5, of Anna, son of Jennifer and Donald Klinker, plays some mini-putt at the Anna Park Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

