Mike Yahl, of Fryburg, spins the door prize tickets at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Lawrence Jurosic, of Piqua, stirs turtle soup at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Kerri and Nick Schneider, both of Wapakoneta, fill up containers with turtle soup at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

People line-up for turtle soup at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Gunner Merschman, left, 1, gets a french fry from his mom, Sherrie Merschman, both of Raymond, at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1. Gunner is also the son of Jason Merschman.

Brayson McEvoy, 2, of Fryburg, son of Erica Dowling and John McEvoy, eats a candy apple at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

People huddle under a tent as it rains on the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Rowan Folk, 5, of Wapakoneta, son of Chris and Brooke Folk, came dressed for the weather at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Ava Batt, left, 2, of Wapakoneta, daughter of Shania Young and Ryan Batt, watches as Dan Romick, of Findlay, dries off his Paddy Wagon at the Fryburg Homecoming festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.