125 Years

Sept. 3, 1894

The alarm of fire sounded about 1:30 this morning was caused by a dispatch received by Fire Chief Kendall from the mayor of Union City, requesting help in fighting a destructive fire raging there. The fire engine was taken to the Big Four depot and loaded on a flat car, which was coupled to a westbound freight. Just as the train was ready to start, word was received that the fire was under control and could be handled by Union City firemen.

———

W.H. Yinger, who was awarded the contract for carrying the mail between the post office and the depot, has given it up. A new contract will have to be let.

100 Years

Sept. 3, 1919

Chief of Police O’Leary killed another dog this afternoon which showed symptoms of rabies, making a total of 14 dogs that have been killed. Mayor Forsyth has ordered the police to shoot all dogs found running about without muzzles.

———

Miss Helen Bowen left for Cincinnati today, where she has been selected to teach the second grade in the Madisonville school. She received $100 a month for a 10-months school.

75 Years

Sept. 3, 1944

Roy Harmony, Shelby county representative to the General Assembly, left today for Columbus to attend the special session of the legislature called to meet tonight to consider several special matters. Included among these were the $8,000,000 state aid for schools, and the amendment to permit members of the armed services to mark ballots with tools other than the law-provided black pencil.

———

Lt. Robert H. Minervini, of this city, was reported among the 1,063 allied airmen held in prison at Buckarest, Romania, who were evacuated from camps there in a dramatic rescue mission by 54 U.S. fortress bombers. Reported as missing in action in action on June 1, he had been reported a Romanian prisoner on July 20.

50 Years

Sept. 3, 1969

WAPAKONETA – Six bands from the Sidney area will participate in the parade for Neil Armstrong at his homecoming this Saturday in Wapakoneta.

Participating will be Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Botkins, New Bremen and Minster.

Bob Hope will be grand marshal of the parade. Comedienne Phyllis Diller, columnist Earl Wilson, and television personality Ed McMahon will be in the parade. Dr. Albert Sabin, developer of oral polio vaccine, will be one the honor guests.

The parade is being arranged so that each division will represent one of the letters in the Armstrong name. Division A will include the astronaut and his family.

———

Sidney’s 65-year-old fire bell rode a crane from the tower atop the municipal building to earth this morning without any particular ceremony.

C & N Industrial Maintenance, Inc., Springfield, removed the bell from its resting place as part of a general renovation on the city building roof. The firm has a contract for about $14,340 to lower the bell, build a new roof and do other repair work. City Manager Leo Nelson said this morning that a final resting place for the bell, which was first acquired by the city in 1904, hasn’t been determined.

25 Years

Sept. 3, 1994

Ross Wagner of Sidney has recorded many experiences and memories of cold weather and Russian friendships into a journal, which he kept while working as a groundskeeper at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for the past two years.

Wagner, 33, initially read about the position of groundskeeper in The Columbus Dispatch and applied for the job, not thinking that anything would actually come out of it. But he got a call and was hired on a two-year contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers, which had an agreement with the U.S. State Department to provide maintenance services to the government.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

