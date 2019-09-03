“A Spot of Tea” party to be held at library

SIDNEY — Experience the etiquette and fashion of an Afternoon Tea at the Amos Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker, Sherrie Casad-Lodge will discuss the etiquette and fashion of a typical afternoon tea followed by refreshments catered by Amanda Starry. An afternoon tea was a timeless daily ritual of the day of post-Edwardian England, so why not pretend that you’re a member of the Downton Abbey family and indulge in this charming event?

There will be a fee of $10 for the program. Register early as there is limited seating. This event is for adults 18 and over. Participants will be eligible to win a door prize of tickets to “Downton Abbey: The Movie.”