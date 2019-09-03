Library programming offered for babies and toddlers

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library is offering programming for babies and toddlers this fall. Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October.

Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group.

No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.