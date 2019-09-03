Sidney students head back to school

Sidney Middle School students get off the bus Tuesday morning to begin a new school year.
Parker Eisendhardt, 4, listens as his mom, Alex, and his dad, Cameron, all of Sidney, talk to him about his first day of preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center Tuesday morning. Parker didn’t want to leave his mom to begin his school adventure.
Sidney Middle School students get off the bus Tuesday morning to begin a new school year.
Parker Eisendhardt, 4, listens as his mom, Alex, and his dad, Cameron, all of Sidney, talk to him about his first day of preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center Tuesday morning. Parker didn’t want to leave his mom to begin his school adventure.