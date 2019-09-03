Shelby County to attempt world record

SIDNEY — Sixth- through 12th-grade students representing schools in Shelby County will be joined by others from the community in an attempt to break a world record by opening a drink can simultaneously on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18. The current record established in Japan was set in 2018 when, all at one time, 1,204 people opened a soft drink can.

Officials from Guinness World Records will be on hand to witness and validate the attempt at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The timing of this historic effort is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Attempting to set a world record is one of numerous events and activities that have been organized in Shelby County to commemorate its 200 year bicentennial celebration. This specific community undertaking will pay tribute to the significance of manufacturing in Shelby County, its rich heritage and the dedicated workforce instrumental to past and ongoing achievements.

Securing this record is significant for Shelby County. It was at Stolle Machinery in Sidney that the process for mass-producing pop-top cans originated and was perfected. This attempt will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime-memory-making opportunity for the students and other participants.

Due to space limitations on the field, members of the general public with an interest in participating in this historic event will be required to preregister. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information about the preregistration process will be released not later than Friday, Sept. 13.

Those interested in witnessing this history making attempt as a spectator are welcome to join in the fun and can do so from the bleachers at Sidney Memorial Stadium. There is no need to preregister as a spectator.

Guests and participants are encouraged to arrive early. This world record attempt will occur rain or shine. There is no rain date.

Additional event details will be announced when finalized.