18-year-old accused of Piqua rape

PIQUA — An 18-year-old from Sidney was booked in the Miami County Jail over the weekend after being accused of sexual assault in July.

Bill J. Beaver Jr., 18, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree felony rape in Piqua. Beaver was booked in the Miami County Jail on Sunday and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Beaver was charged in connection with an incident on July 16 at approximately 1:40 a.m. behind a building on North Main Street in Piqua. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Beaver allegedly groped and sexually assaulted the victim, a 16-year-old female subject. The victim stated she met Beaver over Facebook earlier in the year. The victim reported she told Beaver to stop multiple times during the incident. The victim reported that Beaver would stop sometimes when she said that and other times “he kept going.” When the victim was trying to leave, the victim said Beaver “grabbed her shirt and told her ‘he wasn’t done’” before allegedly groping her again, according to court records.

Piqua police made numerous attempts to speak with Beaver until police made contact with him during an unrelated incident French Park on Sunday, Sept. 1. Beaver first told police he had met the victim over Facebook but had never met her in person. He later admitted that he and the victim had met up one time in Piqua. Beaver also told police that at one point the victim told him to stop, so he did. He later said he “did keep going” after the victim told him stop. The officer also noted Beaver “stated several more times that he knew he ‘went too far,’” according to court records.

Beaver posted a surety bond on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing for Beaver is scheduled for Wednesday.

Alleged incident reported in July

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at the writer at 937-451-3336.

