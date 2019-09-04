Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 75

SIDNEY — A Sidney man walking on Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning was struck and killed.

According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Robert E. Blankenship, 61, of Sidney, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place on the northbound lanes of I-75 between exits 92 and 93 near Sidney at approximately 1:58 a.m.

Blankenship was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene of the crash. At least two other vehicles struck Blankenship after he was initially hit. It is unknown why Blankenship was walking on the interstate, which is closed to pedestrian traffic.

Troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit and Office of Investigation Services are assisting with the investigation. The Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The interstate was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact the OSHP Piqua Post at 937-773-1131.