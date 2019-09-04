Entries sought for October 2019 Art of Recovery exhibit

PIQUA — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is seeking entries from local artists for its annual Art of Recovery gallery exhibit to be displayed in the Art Gallery at Edison State Community College in Piqua throughout the month of October.

Artists who have been affected personally, through a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery from mental illness or addiction are invited to participate. Artists display works ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, mixed media, crafts, photography and poetry. Artists typically reside in Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, although submissions from other counties are welcomed. Many use their art to express personal journeys with recovery from mental illness and addiction, while others have been touched as family members, friends, advocates and service providers.

Tri-County Board Executive Director Terri Becker said, “We look forward to the many excellent entries we receive for Art of Recovery. Many of these pieces find their way into public spaces throughout our three-county service area to elevate and celebrate recovery long after the exhibit is over.”

Select Art of Recovery works will be displayed in the Myers-Vaccaro Gallery, East Hall, Edison State Community College, Piqua, from Oct. 1-28. To be considered for the exhibit, artwork (photos of large pieces are acceptable) must be submitted to the Tri-County Board by September 27. Artists must submit an entry form for each piece to be considered. An artist’s statement must accompany each piece describing how the piece represents wellness, mental health or addiction recovery. Pieces may be representational or metaphorical, and do not need to be biographical in nature. All pieces selected for the Gallery Exhibit must be made available for display from Oct. 1 through Oct. 28. Submission form and additional details are available at the Tri-County Board’s website, tcbmds.org/art.

Art may be in any medium, including but not limited to painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, needlework, crafts, instrumental music, poetry and mixed media. Artists may submit more than one piece for submission, and may elect to remain anonymous at the showcase. There is no fee to enter, and no prizes are awarded. For the gallery exhibit, three certificates will be awarded. Best in Show will be

determined by the judges based on artistic merit, People’s Choice will be awarded based on popular vote, and the Director’s Choice will be selected by Tri-County Board staff for the piece that best exemplifies wellness and recovery.

The Art of Recovery showcase aims to increase public awareness of mental illness and addiction issues in an effort to fight the stigma that so often accompanies these diseases.

For more information, visit the Tri-County Board’s website or contact Reed at ReedB@tcbmds.org or 937-335-7727 ext 209.