SFD welcomes 4 new firefighters

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services announces the addition of four new firefighters.

Ross Kohler, Joshua Waugh, Ken Battiston, and Jared Pleiman started on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, according to a Sidney Fire Department press release.

Kohler is a graduate of Botkins High School, received his level I firefighting certificate from Clark State, his level II from Sinclair Community College, and EMT-B from the Mercer County EMS Training Academy. He will begin his paramedic certification in the spring of 2020. Kohler comes to Sidney as a firefighter/EMT from the Wapakoneta Fire Department, and was previously employed at the Harrison Township Fire Department. Kohler currently resides in Botkins.

Waugh is a graduate of Lehman High and received his level I and level II firefighting certificates, paramedic certificate as well as fire safety inspector from Sinclair Community College. He also attended Eastern Kentucky University and completed classes in the area of fire protection administration. Waugh came to Sidney as a firefighter/paramedic from Dayton Fire Department. He currently resides in Fort Loramie with his wife Brittany and their four children.

Battiston is a graduate of Milton Union High School and has a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University. He received his level I and level II firefighting certificates from Sinclair Community College and his EMT-basic from Greenville EMS. He will begin his paramedic certification in the spring of 2020. Battiston came to Sidney from Milton Union High School where he was the head strength and conditioning coach. He currently resides in Troy with his wife Danielle and their one child.

Pleiman is a graduate of Coldwater High School, received his level I and level II from the Ohio Fire Academy and his EMT-basic from the Apollo Career Center. He will begin his paramedic certification in the spring of 2020. He came to Sidney from the city of Clayton Fire Department as well as the city of Trotwood Fire Department. Pleiman currently resides in Coldwater.