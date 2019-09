TROY — Western Ohio Marine Corps League Chapter 923 is re-establishing a presence in the tri-county area.

Anyone wishing to join, including FMF Naval personnel, is welcome at the next meeting on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Troy American Legion, 622 S. Market St. The meeting will begin at noon.

This is a temporary meeting site until a future site can be obtained.

Any new members will have their first year’s dues paid by the League.