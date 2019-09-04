Enrollment continues to increase at Edison State

PIQUA – Enrollment is on the rise once again at Edison State Community College.

For the past four years, Edison State has met or exceeded its increased enrollment goals, tracking over 4,000 students annually. This fall is no exception as the college has experienced a 4.83 percent increase in overall headcount and a 3 percent increase in credit hours.

The increase in enrollment has been driven by several significant factors including, online enrollment, new and diverse academic offerings and College Credit Plus enrollment as well as the addition of two new campuses in Eaton and Troy.

In particular, the number of students taking online courses spiked significantly this fall. By broadening the number of online courses offered at Edison State, students now may complete an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science transfer degree entirely through distance learning.

“In addition to Edison State’s new academic programs and regional campus locations, we have implemented a new student service model, featuring proactive, integrated advising assistance,” Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin said. “This model is delivered by a team of dedicated Career Pathways advisers who will work closely with their assigned students from admission all the way to graduation.”

Edison State will feature its Career Pathways services at the opening of the Robinson Student Career Center at 1973 Edison Drive in Piqua on Sept. 25 with an open house at 12:30 p.m. and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. For more information, call 937-778-8600.