Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “On Golden Pond,” through Sept. 8. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Apollo 13” in Concert—Film with Live Orchestra on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $27 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center is accepting applications for the juried arts & crafts show, to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Application can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. Interested participants may fill out the form and return it along with photos and payment in cash or check only. The juried selection process will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and all craftsmen will be notified by Friday, Sept. 13, whether they are accepted into the show. Anyone not accepted into the show will be refunded their payment after Sept. 13.

• The Little C Music Festival will take place on Sept. 13 and 14 in downtown Canton at The Auricle. Two-day festival passes are $20, while Friday and Saturday individual passes are $10. All passes can be purchased at https://www.littlecmusicfestival.com/tickets.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• The Piqua YWCA will be holding yoga classes for five weeks starting Monday, Aug. 19. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday. Class fees are $38 for the 5 week session or $12 per class. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is also required. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 North Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• An ACT Prep Workshop is available at the Robinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Sessions cover English, reading, math, and science and include information on time management and content-specific material. Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Piqua Public Library will hold a book sale from Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 14 during regular hours in the library bookstore. Books, magazines and other materials in the book store will be for sale for 50% off.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in September. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• “Internet 101: The Basics” will be held at the Piqua Public Library every Wednesday from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the second floor computers. Those interested can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing barbara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in September, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in September. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in September. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in September at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a “Lego Robotics Club: EV3 Class” every Thursday at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 12 and will run for three weeks. Library IT Manager Fred Miller will teach the program. Space is limited and registration is required.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

• The YWCA Witty Knitters will hold a knitting session beginning 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit and crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Participants are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles, and crochet hooks. For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 937-773-6626.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will hold a story time at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host their monthly book club for adults at 6 p.m. September’s book is “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingles Wilder. Hardcover copies are available at the library or online with Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.

• The White Memorial Library will host a “Ladies Hour” at 6 p.m. Craft will be provided.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host “Geek Out at the Library,” a book and media club for tweens and teens to discuss favorite books, comics, games, youtubers, anime, and more. Club meets at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a salad, garlic bread and dessert. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years of age. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 8 years of age. There will be door prizes, a raffle, and entertainment. Carry-out is also available.

• The Friday Adult Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Auglaize County Public District Library. September’s book is “A Long Way Gone” by Ishmael Beah.

• Old Time Country Jamboree will be held, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road, Sidney. $3 entry.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

• The Sidney Rotary Club will host their 15th annual pancake breakfast on the Northeast corner of the courthouse square from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes all the pancakes and sausage desired plus apple topping. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from rotary members for $7. Tickets day of are $8. Coffee and orange drink is provided and carry outs are available.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold their 5th Annual Monarch Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities from educational crafts to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field will be available. Admission is $2.50 per person, or $10 per family or non-members; admission is free for BNC members.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

• The Victoria Theatre Association will be hosting “An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” at 3 p.m. at the Schuster Center. VIP tickets are $150 and include a meet-and-greet in addition to a copy of Elwes’ book “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.” All other seating is $40. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or going online to ticketcenterstage.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

• Stallo Memorial Library IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

• Stallo Memorial Library will hold a 3:30 p.m. story time for children in kindergarten and above. Ice cream sundaes provided.

• The Adult Book Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public District Library to discuss “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. Copies can be picked up at the library.

• Children five years old and older are invited to the Auglaize County Public District Library for “Marble Run Mania.” Program beings at 3:30 p.m. and children will build their own tracks and race marbles.

• New Knoxville Community Library IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-753-2724 or going online.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a “Monogrammed Pumkin” craft for adults beginning at 6 p.m. Registration required.

• The New Bremen Public Library invites children to come to the library at 3 p.m. for a snack, board games and LEGO free play.

• New Bremen Public Library IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2158 or going online.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

• The Piqua Public Library will hold an Essential Oils Class in the Founder’s Room from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Read it, Watch it” in the Louis Room from 5:30 to 8 p.m. September’s book is “The Little Stranger” by Sarah Waters.

• An intermediate crafting session will be held for teens and tweens at the New Bremen Public Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This month’s craft is flower hair clips.

• Bill Stoltz of the Wright State Special Collections & Archives will provide a “virtual tour” of the archives and share the wide variety of material available for research as part of Wright State’s program, “Introduction to Wright State Special Collections & Archives.” Program will be held at Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney at 7 p.m. Program is free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

• “Portals to Piqua’s Past” will be held in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. September’s topic is “Women in War.”

• There will be a free blood pressure and blood glucose check at the circulation desk from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. courtesy of UMVC.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will show a movie at 1 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for September from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.