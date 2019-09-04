Shelby County commissioners award contracts

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded contracts and appointed a director for the Shelby County Department of Job & Family Services during sessions in August.

During their Aug. 13 meeting, the commissioners awarded a bid for the highway paint striping program to Aero-Mark Co., Inc. The contract amount is $153,643.50.

They also authorized final payment to Thomas & Marker Construction Co. for the Fair Haven new addition project. The final contract amount is $11,296,596.

On Aug. 15 the commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $2,486,258.90 and entered into an agreement with the City of Sidney for recyclable materials processing at a rate of $0.52 per customer per month for the term June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2025.

The commissioners released permissive license fees in the amount of $2,938.80 to the Village of Russia, transferred $150,852.62 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $150,852.62 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund on Aug. 20.

During the Aug. 22 session the commissioners signed Certificates of Achievement to recognize Thomas Leonard and Ian Bonifas for earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Both are members of BSA Troop 95.

They also approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $585,212.11.

On Aug. 27 the commissioners authorized final payment to Low Voltage Solutions, Inc., for the Fair Haven technology project. The final contract amount is $120,874.09.

They approved the petition of Marilyn D. and Randy D. Maurer to annex 0.908 acres to the Village of Botkins and approved the petition of SSB Real Estate, LLC, to annex 2.680 acres to the Village of Botkins.

The commissioners appointed Steve Pulfer to the position of director for the Shelby County Department of Job & Family Services.

They received three bids for the Botkins Road bridge replacement project and took under advisement. They also approved the closing of and authorized immediate repairs for the Schlater Road Bridge per the recommendation of the county engineer due to deterioration.

During the Aug. 29 session the commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $348,591.34 and awarded the bid for the Botkins Road bridge replacement project to Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. The contract amount is $229,631.