125 Years

Sept. 5, 1894

The Wagner Manufacturing Co. today announced plans to build another addition to its plant. The new building, on which work is already underway, will be 30 by 60 feet. The company opened for business just three years ago on June 29. This is the second addition to be constructed since that time.

———

Miss Gertrude Bushwaw has resigned her position in the dry goods store of J.M. Critton and Co., and taken a similar position in the store of I.H. Thedieck.

100 Years

Sept. 5, 1919

Miss Cara Zuver, who for a number of years has had charge of art and industrial work in the elementary grades in the Sidney schools has received a diploma from the Applied Arts summer school at Chicago. She has attended the school for several summers and this year completed her work in a variety of subjects.

———

Lakeside park has no doubt been covered with some big spring and fall frosts, but according to the oldest residents of the city, the biggest frost of the season came yesterday in mid-summer and broad daylight. The highly-touted Keystone baseball team from Chicago proved a real flop when they proved no match for the Sidney Elks, going down to defeat 13 to 2 at the hands of the locals.

75 Years

Sept. 5, 1944

Waite Hoyt, sports commentator and narrator of Cincinnati Reds baseball games from WSAI, formerly major league pitcher, proved a most enjoyable speaker at the first annual sports banquet held in the dining room of the First Methodist Church last night. The affair was sponsored by the Sidney Softball Commission, bringing down the curtain on another successful softball season.

———

War Mobilization Director James Byres disclosed today that rationing of canned goods will virtually be ended Sept. 17. Products expected to remain on the list of ration canned foods are tomatoes, fruits and some juices.

———

Junction of the allied Third and Seventh armies, the latter advancing from the Mediterranean, somewhere in central France, close to the German Border was announced at Supreme headquarters today.

50 Years

Sept. 5, 1969

WAPAKONETA – Neil Armstrong, object of a giant homecoming celebration here Saturday called the homecoming the second greatest event of his life. “The first was landing on the moon.”

“On the moon I could look up and see the earth. It was bright, beautiful and small. It was the only beauty to be seen. I thought to myself that the only place we humans have is a beautiful spot. The hope for the future is here.”

———

WASHINGTON – Everett McKinley Dirksen, an old time orator whose timeless political skills made him the hub of Republican power in Congress, is dead at 73. The man who for 10 years was the voice, vehicle and vital force of the Grand Old Party in the U.S. Senate died Sunday after three heart stoppages, six days after an operation for lung cancer.

The tributes were immediate and deep. President Nixon said, “He will be remembered as a giant in the history of Congress and as one who on the great issues always placed the nation first.”

———

Two members of the 1969 class of Minster High School have entered training as nurses at the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, Dayton.

These area young women are Ann Marie Kathryn Heckman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Heckman of R.R. 1, Yorkshire, and Mary Elaine Ziegenbusch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ellwood Ziegenbusch, R.R. 1, Minster.

25 Years

Sept. 5, 1994

The popularity of the annual Labor Day chicken barbecue held by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis continued this year, with the group again selling out of meals prior to the scheduled closing of the event.

Stan Evans, Kiwanis president, said the club sold all 3,000 chicken dinners by about 5:45 p.m. The event, held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, was scheduled to last until 6:30 p.m.

———

Rachel Lambdin has been elected Student of the Month for September by Student Council at Emerson Elementary School.

She is the daughter of Denney and Elizabeth Lambdin, 9733 Pasco-Montra Road.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

