Shelby County blood drives set for September

SIDNEY — Support the fight against cancer by donating at Shelby County community blood drives. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” T-shirt is the donor gift from Community Blood Center Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It’s the last of three dt-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

Sept. 13, Peerless Food Equipment, 8 a.m. to noon, community blood drive

Sept. 17, Sidney American Legion, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., community blood drive, hosted by Sidney Knights of Columbus Council 659

Sept. 18, Emerson, Main plant,7 a.m to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

Sept. 19, Emerson West plant, 9am-4pm employee blood drive

Sept. 24, Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

Sept. 24, Palazzo, Botkins, 3 to 7 p.m., community blood drive, hosted by Botkins FCCLA

Sept. 25, Honda of America, Anna, 4 to 8 p.m., employee blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”

• 340 donations: Roger Bender, Fort Loramie

• 240 donations: Loren Watkins, Sidney

• 230 donations: Emerson Wagner

• 170 donations: Frank Turner, Fott Loramie

• 150 donations: Carl Mueller, Fott Loramie

• 130 donations: Mary Larger, Russia

• 120 donations: Tony Fullenkamp, Fort Loramie, Charles Hoehne, Fort Loramie

• 110 donations: Nicholas Miller, Sidney

• 100 donations: Joseph Remaklus, Rossburg

• 90 donations: Donna Slagle, Anna

• 80 donations: Jeffrey Barlage, Russia

• 75 donations: Angie Lachat, Russia

• 70 donations: Teresa Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Ramona Rose, Firt Loramie

• 60 donations: John Poeppelman, Minster, Robert Short, Sidney, Allen Bertke, Craig Drees, Fort Loramie

• 50 donations: Tracy Dapore, Russia

• 40 donations: Alex York, Russia

• 30 donations: Steve Gehret, Russia

• 25 donations: Roberta Ratermann, Fot Loramie

• 20 donations: Matthew Gibson, Gary Bonifas, Bev Eilerman, Sidney

• 10 donations: Terra Richardson, Sidney, Elizabeth Pestke, Sidney, Emily Sweeney, Fort Loramie, Cletus Bulcher, Fort Loramie

• 5 donations: Stephen Bowers

