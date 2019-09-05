State government veteran joins DAS leadership team

COLUMBUS – Katherine Nickey assumed the role of deputy director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services General Services Division, which provides direct services to state agencies.

“Katherine brings strong management skills complemented by broad financial experience to her new role,” DAS Director Matt Damschroder said. “Her experience will be especially valuable as DAS enhances its service offerings to our agency partners, improves customer satisfaction and creates efficiencies within state government.”

As deputy director of the General Services Division, Nickey oversees fleet management, procurement services, properties and facilities, real estate and planning, risk management, and printing and mail services.

Nickey brings more than a decade of experience in state government. She was most recently chief financial officer for the Ohio Secretary of State where she managed agency budgeting, accounts payable and receivable, purchasing, financial reporting and grants administration.

She previously was responsible for the fiscal and budgetary oversight of more than 30 state agencies as chief of the health and human services section within the Ohio Office of Budget and Management. Other positions within OBM included senior budget and management analyst and executive secretary of the Ohio Controlling Board. Nickey began her career in 2001 as a legislative aide in the Ohio Senate.

The Bexley resident earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from Bowling Green State University and later a paralegal program certificate from Capital Law School.