Couple to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

MINSTER—Dave and Pat Dahlinghaus will celebrate 50 years of marriage with a Mass of celebration at St. Joseph Church in Egypt at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Mass will be followed by a dinner for invited guests and an open house at Minster K of C Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dave and the former Pat Kohler were married on Aug. 30, 1969, at St. Lawrence Church in Rhine. The Rev. Mark Dorkempder officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the ceremony were maid of honor Marcia Dahlinghaus; bridesmaids Betty Bruggeman, Peg Fisher and Mary Campbell; best man Jim Dahlinghaus, deceased; and groomsmen Ernie Bergman, Roger Kohler and Jim Kohler, deceased.

Pat had forgotten her veil the day of the ceremony, and Jim Dahlinghaus had to return to her home to retrieve it.

Dave and Pat are the parents of Joan Dahlinghaus, of Minster, and Deb Dahlinghaus-Bubeck, deceased.

Dave is the son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Dahlinghaus, of Egypt. He is the brother of Rita and Omer Bertke, of Maria Stein, Velma and Carl Spangler, of St. Henry, the late Jim Dahlinghaus, of Maria Stein, Betty and Melvin Bruggeman, of McCartyville, and Marcia Dahlinghaus of Golden Valley, Arizona.

Pat is the daughter of Annie Kohler and the late Fred Kohler, of Botkins. She is the sister of Bill and Sharon Kohler, of Botkins, Peg and Ken Fisher, of Wapakoneta, Jim Kohler, deceased, Bob and Marcy Kohler, of Botkins, John and Gail Kohler, of Anna, Mark Kohler of Key West, Florida, Roger Kohler, of Wapakoneta, and Martha and Michael Munch, of Ada, Michigan.

Dave and Pat are both retired farmers. They retired from dairy and grain farming in 2010.

Dave and Pat enjoy traveling throughout the United States, as well as following the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and playing cards with their card club group. They are members of St. Joseph Church in Egypt.