A gazebo facelift

Kyle Schwieterman, of Coldwater, cuts new pieces for a railing post on the Centennial Park gazebo on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The gazebo is getting a new roof, new railing and new paint in time for Minster Oktoberfest. The gazebo sits where the first Stallostown Mission Catholic Church used to be. The church was completed in 1835. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN090619Gazebo.jpg Kyle Schwieterman, of Coldwater, cuts new pieces for a railing post on the Centennial Park gazebo on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The gazebo is getting a new roof, new railing and new paint in time for Minster Oktoberfest. The gazebo sits where the first Stallostown Mission Catholic Church used to be. The church was completed in 1835. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News