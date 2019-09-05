Council moves forward with projects

MINSTER – Minster Village Council moved forward with plans to build new pickleball and basketball courts as well as purchase a new sewer inspection system. In regards to a proposed new community sports center, the body agreed to address the village’s involvement at their next meeting. Finally, Council accept a donation from the Oktoberfest Committee.

At their meeting Tuesday night, Village Administrator Don Harrod said that Choice 1 had finished the design for the new pickleball and basketball courts at Four Seasons park. Now the village will seek bids, using $160,000 in grant money as part of the estimated $440,000 project.

It was agreed to readdress a proposed new community center at the Sept. 17 meeting. Councilmen Rick Swartz and Craig Oldiges lead the discussion about Village involvement with the proposed $593, 890 community sports center, at times disagreeing about the level of community interest. In June 2019, council tabled for further discussion a proposal from the sports complex committee to place a 10 year, .25% earned income tax on the November ballot to finance the project. Council also accepted a $5000 donation from the Oktoberfest Committee members Jeff Watercutter and Tim Jay. The money would be used for the park’s gazebo.

In his report to council, Harrod said that the Second Street reconstruction project was moving along, with the intersection of Second and Main closed for one week. He also said water taps were installed and the contractor Helms and Sons is expected to start on curbs and gutters this week.

He also said Buehler Asphalt was returning to pave the intersection of 4th and Main on September16th.

Harrod said the roof of the gazebo in Minster Machine Centennial Park has new sheeting and shingles being installed. He added that once the roof is complete new LED lights and wiring would be installed.

He reported that the Minster-Jackson Township Fire Department had received a $12,841.25 Bureau of Workers Compensation grant to purchase a washer extractor to clean turn out gear along with providing gloves and Nomex hoods for each firefighter. The Village must supply $2,569 in match money.

Peterson Construction is expected to start replacement of the waste activated sludge tank mixer.

Harrod also said that the Village Public Works Department would begin work to install a new two inch water line serving three houses on Fort Recovery/Minster Road, west of Enterprise Drive.

Finally, the village administrator said Ohio Street water tower painting project in the next couple of weeks. He said the project would be completely enclosed to avoid paint spatter to surrounding property.

In other business, Council

• Agreed to hire Drew Ripploh as a member of the Minster EMS department and Mike Bruns as a part time seasonal employee.

• Approved seeking bids for a four-wheel drive pick-up chassis. The estimated cost is $38,300. The Village plans to purchase a fiberglass utility box next year.

• Approved a third and final reading of an ordinance readjusting the assessment on a Dannon Distribution Center down to $17 million from an earlier estimate of $21 million. The lower assessment will benefit the Minster School District by $100,000 annually for 10 years.

• Approved a resolution accepting the Budget Commission authorizing tax levies of 2.20% in inside millage and 3mills of outside millage.

• Approved a resolution accepting $74,269 from Local Government funding as proposed by the Auglaize County Budget Commission.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

