125 Years

Sept. 6, 1894

The line of march for the Pythian circus parade tomorrow afternoon will take it through the downtown area. The parade will start promptly at 2 o’clock and all parties taking part in it must report at the show grounds at 1 o’clock.

———

Attracting considerable attention are some jumping or dancing beans received a few days ago by J.M. Critton and H.C. Ayers. These beans are the product of a peculiar tree that grows only in one state in Mexico. Triangular in shape, they have two flat and one convex surface and are said to each contain a small worm.

100 Years

Sept. 6, 1919

A.S. Randolph has purchased the Metropole cafe and pool room from George Palmisano, and assumed charge of the business this morning. He states the restaurant, pool room and soft dring business will be conducted as previously.

———

P.J. Scherer and Lon Daniel, of the Favorite Barber Shop, have purchased the City Shaving parlor, opposite the traction office, of Charles Valentine, and assumed charge of the business. Three chairs will be operated at the shop by Messrs. Scherer, McDaniel, and Landy Arthur.

75 Years

Sept. 6, 1944

Henry J. Thaman was elected commander of the Sidney Post of the American Legion at the annual election of officers last evening. Serving with Thaman will be: Lewis R. Boyer, first vice commander; Lloyd V. Cromes, second vice commander; Jos. A. Raterman, finance officer; trustees, Dr. Ray Comstock, Emerson Deam, and Arthur Werst. Fred D. Pruden is the retiring commander of the local post which reached a high of 299 members this year.

———

T/5 Ronald O. Arnett, of Jackson Center, has been awarded the silver star for gallantry in action in France, according to word received by members of his family. He entered service in January 1942.

50 Years

Sept. 6, 1969

Shelby County’s Red Cross chapter has contributed more than the amount asked by the National Red Cross for relief of Hurricane Camille victims in Mississippi and the flood victims along the St. James River, Virginia.

Through a grant of $2,466 from the Shelby County United Funds, officials of the local chapter have mailed that amount plus $90 which was contributed voluntarily from persons within the county. The Red Cross said Shelby County is one of the first chapters in Ohio to respond.

———

Army Pvt. Bruce R. Knasel, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Avery Knasel of Pemberton, has arrived in Germany and is stationed near Baumholder where he serves as an artilleryman.

A 1963 graduate of Fairlawn High School, Knasel worked with his father on the farm before entering service last March.

25 Years

Sept. 6, 1994

There are 4,044 students in the Sidney City Schools this year, but that total will probably go up, the Board of Education was told Tuesday night.

Unofficial enrollment figures were included in an opening of school report given to the board at a work session meeting held at Lowell elementary School.

Director of Curriculum/instruction Tim Bickel, who gave the opening of school report, said the 4,044 head count consists of 1,608 pupils in grades K-4; 1,227 in grades 5-8; and 1,209 in grades 9-12.

When the official count is taken in October, it is expected more students will have enrolled, Bickel said. The October count last year was 4,080.

Bickel also reported on open enrollment, saying 126 residents of the Sidney district are attending school outside the district and 45 students from other districts are enrolled here.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

