Fort Loramie Wall of Honor induction set for Oct. 13

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome James Hoehne, Diane Meyer and James Schulze into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.

Diane (Boerger) Meyer graduated from Fort Loramie High School in 1969. She went on to The Ohio State University where she achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1973. In 1977 she earned a Masters Degree from Wright State University in Curriculum and Supervision. Meyer taught at both Botkins and Fort Loramie High School. After leaving education she worked at Medical Home Care (now known as Apria) the company she and her husband Tom started. She managed the convalescent aids portion of the business as well as sales. After selling the business, She pursued a career as a Motivational Speaker for businesses, schools and various groups.

Throughout her life Meyerr has been very involved in community, school and church projects including 2019 Champions for Learning Mentor of the Year for Lee County Florida; Champion for Learning Mentor 2014 to present; vice president of Finance for the Redskin Memorial Park 2017 to present; chair for the Fund Raising and Construction of the Fort Loramie Branch Library 1987-90; member of the Wilson Memorial Hospital Board from 1998-2008 where she served as the first female chair from 2003-05; served on the Capital Campaign committee for the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center 2001-03; member of the Wilson Memorial Foundation Board 2003-2010; received the Community Blood Center Regional Award of Distinction in 2001; served on the Fort Loramie Board of Education 1982-95; served on the University of Dayton Education Board 1997-2008; serves on the Regional US Bank Board 2001 to present; created and ran the Exemplary Teacher Award for Shelby County Teachers for 9 years; created the Fort Loramie Athletic/Academic Wall of Honor; assists with organization and delivery of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Giving Tree since conception; served on the Community Foundation Board 2006-2008; served on the Shelby County Business Education Partnership Committee; Community Blood Center Apheresis/Blood Donor—presently at 290 donations; assisted in fundraising for the Fort Loramie High School all-weather track project; Fort Loramie Booster Club Member; and Fort Loramie GYM.

Diane and her husband Tom (1967 graduate of Fort Loramie High School) have been married for 44 years and are the parents of three children: Erica (married to Brian Seidensticker) who lives in Akron with their daughter Victoria; Christopher and his wife Kelly reside Bellbrook with their three children, Trevor, Caroline and Grant; and Angela who lives in Atlanta.

James “Jim” Schulze, was born, raised and graduated in Fort Loramie. He was the son of Frank and Corrine Schulze and has his two sisters. He was described as the adventurous child who loved playing basketball, softball and “stick ball” with his neighborhood friends. Dedicated to his duties, he would deliver the morning newspaper to his customers every morning before school.

After high school, Schulze attended Sinclair Community College and completed an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He began his working career with Rockwell International in Bellefontaine before moving on to Minster Machine. Schulze took great pride in his job at Minster Machine, his accomplishments in tooling, facilities design and construction and personnel direction were outstanding.

In 1960, Schulze married Marcia Griner, his high school sweetheart. Together they built a loving home for their seven children. With an active home and career and most importantly the support of his wife, Schulze was able to dedicate his time to the community of Fort Loramie.

Schulze’s civic duty began as the village clerk. He also held positions of councilman and eventually became council president.

It was the early vision of the team of councilman and mayor that developed a new team to specifically target business development and growth in Fort Loramie. The Community Improvement Corporation was formed. The goal was to encourage industry development in our village and this led to the highly successful Industry Park on the south end of the town.

The years of growth required updated facilities to support the education of the town. As a charter member of the GYM committee, this group led to the building of the high school gymnasium. A strong example of the pride instilled in our community that is still shown today with the building of the Redskin Park.

For nearly 25 years, Schulze participation with St. Michael’s included the choir, building and cemetery maintenance. Jim could be found up in the tower adjusting the clocks to keep the bells on time. It is from that height that Jim likely looked over and pondered the towns possibilities.

Several other organizations captured Jim’s heart. The annual German Heritage Days were a favorite. Signing in his Lederhosen and cap was an annual tradition. In addition the annual Fourth of July Kiwanis chicken barbecue. Jim was a Kiwanian for over 27 years. He served through the leadership ranks and recruited many speakers that would come each month. Jim was also a dedicated blood donor.

Schulze was an avid runner. He would track his miles and as he approached the distance around the earth at the equator, the family joined him for that final mile. Memories that are still a family favorite at get togethers.

Jim shared a life full of devotion to his family, work and community. His family feels he would be so proud that the ideas of yesterday were not the last efforts in his life but rather the lasting effects of his life.

Jim Hoehne is a graduate of Russia High School and after serving in the Air Force Reserves became a permanent transplant in the Fort Loramie Community where his soul is firmly rooted. It did not take him long to become an active member of the community including the Fort Loramie Local School District.

He and his wife, Mary, decided to raise their family in Fort Loramie as his job in the banking industry brought them to town. Their three daughters, Lisa Benanzer (Bill), Jodi Siegel (David), and Stacie Enneking (Tony) all went through the school district in which Hoehne generously shared his time and talents.

He was a charter member and past treasurer of the GYM Committee which he still serves as a member today. He’s been a member of the Fort Loramie Booster Club supporting the athletic programs. He also served on the Fort Loramie Football Field Crew as a volunteer. He served as co-chairman and volunteer on the Paint Committee of Fort Loramie High School. He was a charter member of the Fort Loramie Community Improvement Corporation which he also served as Treasurer and Secretary. He also has been a volunteer for St. Michael Church serving as past president on the Education and Finance Commissions; is an avid blood donor; is actively involved with the Community Service Club and holds charter member status with the Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355.

His contributions to the Fort Loramie School District have been outstanding and life changing. He diligently worked with his employer and the district to ensure the district was provided grant opportunities—one use of these funds was to assist with the formation of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation. He was instrumental in the creation and subsequent growth of the industrial park by attracting entrepreneurs to the community during his tenure with the Community Improvement Corporation. The manufacturing base in Fort Loramie has certainly enhanced the tax revenue for the local district. The vision of a new gymnasium led to Jim being a charter of the G.Y.M. Committee whose members turned the “GYM” dream into reality without the school district incurring any costs—private funds were raised to build the first gym when the current junior/senior high school was built.

Hoehne retired from the banking industry after 41 years, but retirement did not bleed over to his volunteer efforts as he continues to share his time and talents with the district. He does take more time to relax and enjoys his time with his family, especially his nine grandchildren—Troy, Hillary and Drew Benanzer; Travis, Carter and Tyler Siegel; and Olivia, Jacob and Noah Enneking.