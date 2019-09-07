125 Years

Sept. 7, 1894

At the meeting of the board of education last evening, the resignation of Miss Rae Epler, as teacher in the second grade, was accepted and Miss Emma Graham was chosen to fill the position. Rev. A.H. Minneman was elected a member of the board of school examiners to fill the vacancy of A.B.C. Hitchcock, whose term expired.

———

The C.H. & D. railroad will sell excursion tickets at half-fare to the Sidney fair.

100 Years

Sept. 7, 1919

Miss Florence Smith left last evening for Springer, N. Mex., where she will teach the second grade in the Springer Public schools this year.

———

Prospects are that Sidney High school will have a good football team this year. A number of schools have written for games. A meeting has been called for next Monday evening to discuss plans. It is hoped that Mr. North can be secured to coach the team.

———

Horace DeWeese and Homer Swain have gone to Bellefonte, Pa., where they will enter preparatory school. They were accompanied by C.B. DeWeese.

75 Years

Sept. 7, 1944

The Repiublican party campaign in Shelby county will be officially opened Friday evening, the date coinciding with the scheduled address to be made by Governor Thomas Dewey in Louisville, Ky. A radio has been installed in the headquarters on West Poplar street for those desiring to hear the address which those desiring to hear the address which will open the Dewey campaigin for president.

———

Merchants, industries, professional men and home owners were urged today to make their plans now for the patriotic decorating of their business places, factories and homes when European victory day comes.

———

American reconnaissance crossings of the Moselle river into German home territory were confirmed by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower today, but his headquarters stressed that invasion of the Reich has not begun.

50 Years

Sept. 7, 1969

An application for the annexation of 115 acres to the city of Sidney, encompassing a planned 90-acre residential development by Steenrod, Inc., was filed with the Shelby County Commissioners this week. The annexation application was filed in behalf of Miss Anna Gillman of County Road 25A, the majority resident freeholder in the tract. Her share in the tract was listed at 95.5 acres.

Coincident with the annexation request, Richard Steenrod, a partner with Kenneth Curtis in Steenrod, Inc., a local construction and development firm, disclosed Friday that they have purchased 90 acres of the Gillman tract for housing construction. Steenrod said the tract, which contains space for approximately 300 building lots, will be named Northwood Village.

25 Years

Sept. 7, 1994

Bonnie Banks sometimes better known as the Easter Bunny or Amelia Bedelia, will be the grand marshal for the Winter Wonderland Parade in Sidney. Banks is children’s librarian at Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

