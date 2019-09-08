Two injured in I-75 crash

ANNA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle injury crash that occurred on Interstate 75 southbound, milepost 97, in Franklin Township, Shelby County.

At approximately 4:22 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019, Bret Grayson. 46, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 1998 GMC Sierra traveling southbound on I-75. Grayson lost control, drove into the median and struck the cable barrier. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in the roadway. Moments later, a tractor-trailer operated by Edward Vickers, 60, of Lima, Ohio, struck the Sierra.

Grayson was initially transported by squad to Wilson Hospital in Sidney. He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Grayson’s nine year old son was flown from the scene by Careflight to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post was assisted at the scene by Anna Fire, Anna Rescue, Wrecker’s Towing and Mantor Towing.

The Interstate was closed for over two hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigatio