Breakfast fit for a king

Maison Epley, left to right, 9, and his mom, Rosalynda Epley, get help dishing up breakfast from Elks Auxiliary member Linda Meininger, all of Sidney, during the Shelby County 4-H Foundation Annual Breakfast held at the Sidney Elks BPOE 786 on Sunday, Sept. 8. Served at the 4-H fundraiser were sausage links, bacon, eggs, pancakes, home fries, sausage gravy, biscuits, toast and a drink. Maison is a member of the 4-H club Starting Farmers and is the son of Timothy Epley.

