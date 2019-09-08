Remembering loved ones

Ohio Living Dorothy Love resident Lilly Holly takes part in a memorial butterfly release held outside the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Amos Center on Sunday, Sept. 8. The event was held as a way to remember and honor people who have passed away. The event was held by Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Center, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. The butterflies were released after a short service with Rev. Jane Madden speaking.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love resident Lilly Holly takes part in a memorial butterfly release held outside the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Amos Center on Sunday, Sept. 8. The event was held as a way to remember and honor people who have passed away. The event was held by Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Center, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. The butterflies were released after a short service with Rev. Jane Madden speaking. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091019Butterfly.jpg Ohio Living Dorothy Love resident Lilly Holly takes part in a memorial butterfly release held outside the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Amos Center on Sunday, Sept. 8. The event was held as a way to remember and honor people who have passed away. The event was held by Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Center, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. The butterflies were released after a short service with Rev. Jane Madden speaking. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News